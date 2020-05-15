Ausdom introduced a new line of HD Webcams, essential gear for the work at home market at a low price — perfect for Zoom video conferencing, Skype recording, remote education, live streaming, gaming, and Youtube videos, as well as contacting friends and family while social distancing. Ausdom goes far beyond standard laptop webcams, so you can look and sound your best while working at home, with sharp, smooth video, automatic lowlight correction, and clear noise-canceling audio for smooth mmunications, no matter what going on at home.

Affordably priced from $79.99-$99.99 SRP, the Ausdom webcam line includes the AW615, AW635, and AF640 webcams that provide amazing widescreen picture quality with HD 1920 x 1080P video, Noise Canceling audio and Plug and Play ease. The widescreen full HD video webcams have a full HD glass lens and 2.0 aperture to provide HD quality widescreen video calls.

The Ausdom webcams record clear videos, even in dim light, with Automatic Low-Light Correct Technology that instantly reacts to low-light conditions to create a bright image for a better looking video presentation – key for YouTube and Zoom videos without dark shadows. The webcam's high pixel count CMOS sensor also ensures high definition with a stable performance. The built-In noise reduction omni-directional mic captures sounds and automatically filters out external background noise for clear sound in noisy environments.