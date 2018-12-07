Attivo Networks Expands into India

Attivo Networks, the award-winner in deception technology for cybersecurity defense, announced that the company has expanded its worldwide operations to support growing demand for deception technology in India. The expansion is fueled by enterprise, midmarket, and government agency interests in reducing dwell time, the time it takes to detect an in-network attacker and for improving incident response operations.

A recent global cybersecurity benchmark survey conducted by ESI Thoughtlab, the Wall St Journal’s Pro Cybersecurity, and a cross industry coalition reported that over the next two years organizations plan to increase their investment in deception technology by 684%. India could be at the forefront of this growth since deception technology has increased in popularity and demand after The Reserve Bank of India’s Cyber Security Framework was released. This framework calls for a range of techniques and policies to help banks in India operate securely in an evolving threat landscape and includes a call to implement honeypot threat deception and counter-response capabilities.

“The Attivo Networks ThreatDefend portfolio is locally developed in India and perfectly aligned with the Cyber Security Framework for threat deception,” said Tushar Kothari, CEO of Attivo Networks. “Deception technology adoption is soaring globally, and we look forward to addressing market demand and successfully expanding our presence in India.”

“It is exciting to see a world-class deception provider increase their presence in the India market,” said Apurva Mody, CEO of Adweb Technologies. “Deception is seen as an important layer of defence by both regulators and enterprises, and we are looking forward to working with Attivo Networks to further develop the market.”

The ThreatDefend Deception and Response platform works by enticing in-network attackers with highly authentic looking credentials, decoys, applications, and database deceptions designed to attract adversaries into engaging. Through the deception environment’s collection of adversary intelligence, organizations will gain valuable insight into attacker intent and threat intelligence required for blocking attacks, eradicating the threat, and returning adversary mitigation.

As the most comprehensive and scalable deception technology platform on the market, Attivo dynamic traps, bait, and lures provide threat deception for today’s evolving attack surfaces including networks, cloud, data centers, remote offices, and specialized environments such as IoT, medical IoT, ICS-SCADA, POS, infrastructure, and telecommunications.

To launch its presence in India, Attivo Networks will be showcasing its deception technology at the AISS 2018 NASSCOM-DSCI Annual Information Security Summit at the Leela Ambience, Gurugram in India on December 4-6, 2018 stand at 8 and 9.