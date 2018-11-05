ATEN Unveils Versatile Multi-in-One Presentation Switches

ATEN International announced availability of their ATEN Presentation Switch Series of multi-in-one solutions that enable today’s workforces to collaborate within a local meeting room or share presentations to multiple offices remotely. Models are tailor-made with innovative features to satisfy a wide variety of meeting space demands, in meeting rooms, boardrooms, video conferencing rooms, classrooms and other presentation environments, with the goal of facilitating the efficient communications that are crucial to success in our information-centric world.

ATEN Presentation Switches simplify AV integration by eliminating the need for numerous individual components and the compatibility challenges that accompany them. Models are equipped with a straightforward, interactive and accessible OSD and intuitive Web GUI to streamline operations for both local and remote participants, offering a solid, cost-effective foundation for streaming content to next-generation collaborative environments.