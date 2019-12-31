ATEN UC9020 Wins Good Design Award

ATEN International proudly announces that its UC9020 StreamLIVE HD All-in-one Multi-channel AV Mixer has been awarded the Good Design Award, one of the world’s most prestigious product design awards, following its success in the COMPUTEX 2019 Best Choice award.

Founded since 1957 and operated by the Japan Institute of Design Promotion, the Good Design Award is also known as the “G-Mark”, and recognizes good design in industrial goods, architecture, software, and services.

This year, 4,772 products from over 20 nations were submitted for the award and ATEN UC9020 received the honor for its ergonomic design and functionality. The judging committee also mentioned that “the UC9020 addresses the challenges that independent live streaming broadcasters and individual streamers encounter with an easy-to-use solution and provides compelling advantages for commercial product promotion, conferences and meetings, small exhibitions, lectures and courses, and even for individual live broadcasting. The product has a fan-less design with an aluminum shell to ensure cooling efficiency. The ergonomic visual angle, the handle in the rear, and the neat and professional appearance provide users with an experience of portability and easy operation for their outdoor use.”

“ATEN has always been focusing on product innovation,” said Kevin Chen, President of ATEN International. “The honor of receiving this prestigious award serves as proof that our products and solutions continue to meet the needs of consumers. We will remain committed to our principles of innovative technology and human-centric design as we strive to demonstrate our Passion for Excellence.”