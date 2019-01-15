ATEN turns 40, Celebrates its Passion for Excellence

ATEN reached another milestone this year, celebrating 40 years of successful global business. Initially established as HOZN Automation Co. Ltd. in 1979 and later renamed in 1988 as ATEN International Co. Ltd, ATEN is one of the largest KVM switch manufacturers in the world. All ATEN products are ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certified. Imbued with the core values of Integrity, Caring, Ambition, and Novelty (ICAN), ATEN has been creating new innovative products and solutions to address the changing demands of customers across decades.

Sunayana Hazarika, Manager- Marketing and Branding, at ATEN INDIA said “It gives me great pride in joining ATEN INDIA employees, clients, and business partners in celebrating the company’s 40th anniversary. We have come a long way since the business was started in 1979 and are very excited about our future as the company continues to thrive. We have stood the test of time and have come up as leaders within the industry. The key to our perpetuity is in our ability to provide sustainable solutions that truly benefit our customers. Bringing the latest technology to our customers ensures our customers get a dependable customer experience.”

The ATEN brand consists of innovative solutions applied to connectivity, professional audio/video, and green energy, for consumers, small/home offices (SOHO), small to medium sized businesses (SMB), and enterprise customers. The company distributes its products to Asia, America, Europe and other markets worldwide and has received the 15th “National standardization – corporate standardization” award by the Bureau of Standards, Metrology and Inspection, MOEA, which is the highest recognition for the standardization process followed by all of ATEN employees.

ATEN endeavors to deliver high-quality, zero-defect, and cost-effective products and services to customers with faster technological design, manufacturing service, risk management, and product quality protection responsibility focusing on its passion for excellence.