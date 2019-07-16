ATEN to showcase Live Remote Management Solutions at DCD Convention in Bangalore

ATEN will be exhibiting their renowned 4K KVM over IP, Remote Management Solutions at the Data Center Dynamics (DCD) Convention being held in Bangalore on 18th July 2019. DCD, India’s leading data center and cloud infrastructure convention, hosts over 850+ senior attendees and over 30+ eminent industry speakers every year.

ATEN will be showcasing their full range of remote management and support solutions for use in any unmanned, widely distributed or limited-access facility that needs to be monitored such as unmanned server rooms and edge data centers containing mission-critical equipment, that are widely distributed in distant locations.

This year, the convention will focus on the inevitable growth of Webscale Datacenters in India covering a broad spectrum of topics like Digital Transformation and The Data Center Edge, Hybrid IT Strategy Execution, Smart Energy and Sustainable Infrastructure, and Modernization and Lifecycle Management.

“DCD convention is the ideal platform for us to connect with senior stakeholders from the Datacenter and Cloud community and to showcase our acclaimed 4K KVM over IP Remote Management Solutions. Such forum not only help us understand the industry’s requirements but also enables us to keep a track of the end user expectations”, said, Mike Chiang, Assistant Vice President – Sales Division I at ATEN, who will also be present for the event.

ATEN 4K KVM over IP solutions provides remote data center access from the communication control departments to servers, network switches, PDUs, and UPS and are specifically focused on IT environments that require a complete remote support solution, including BIOS-level KVM over IP access and power management along with secure and efficient data center management.