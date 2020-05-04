ATEN Launches VP Series Presentation Switches

ATEN recently unveiled the ATEN Video Presentation Series to meet the challenges of meeting rooms, conferences, and collaborative spaces. It is a versatile, multi-in-one user-friendly simplified presentation solution for any meeting space addressing flexibility, ease-of-use, quick control, and audio de-embedding. ATEN presentation switch series is tailor-made for smooth, efficient meetings in the face of challenges from using multiple device formats and sources, including from remote participants. ATEN VP Series Video Presentation Switches come with efficient HDMI switcher, satisfying business and creative needs for a wide variety of applications such as education, live streaming, corporate presentations, and more.

ATEN simplifies AV integration and the compatibility challenges that accompany them, by eliminating the need for numerous individual components,” said Shyam Tambatkar, PSM ProAV at ATEN “We work in a mobile-centric world. To be efficient and user friendly, our meeting space should cater to all mobile devices including tablets, smartphones, and laptops. The VP series presentation switches are suited for any commercial environment such as meeting rooms, boardrooms, classrooms, or training rooms for creating an optimized meeting and collaboration space.”