ATEN Launches StreamLive HD Streaming Solution

ATEN recently unveiled the high-quality live streaming and broadcast solutions. StreamLive HD All-in-one Multi-channel AV Mixer(UC9020), CAMLIVE HDMI to USB-C UVC Video Capture(UC3020), CAMLIVE Plus (DMI to USB-C UVC Video Capture with PD3.0 Power Pass-Through(UC3021) and CAMLIVE PRO Dual HDMI to USB-C UVC Video Capture (UC3022)for Live Streaming and broadcast. These 4 products provide compelling advantages to Corporate for Online training, conferences, tutorials, Live Events as well as individual blogger live broadcasting.

“ATEN has always been focusing on product innovation and in response to the growing demand for live broadcasts, online meetings and other application scenarios due to the epidemic, we are happy to bring the versatile live streaming and product solutions in India for online services in schools, place of worship, marriage halls, music show etc. These products are very easy to transport, quick to set up and a pleasure to operate and are crafted to increase the professionalism of streaming” says Shyam Tambatkar, PSM ProAV at ATEN.

The StreamLIVE HD (UC9020) is tailor-made for pro-level personal live streaming, commercial product promotion, video conferences, small live streaming events, lectures, and seminars. It offers users the simplest, all-in-one live streaming solution by integrating dual-source 1080p video capture, 4K preview output, video switch, 1080p@60 stream broadcaster, video converter, video splitter, and audio mixer into one compact box to eliminate the hassle of working with different AV equipment or any complicated software settings. Every inch of the UC9020 has been optimized for the easiest operation, including the hardware control panel and the powerful control app that turns iPad into a touch interface for controlling, preview monitoring, real-time editing, and arranging multi-elements into program mixing.