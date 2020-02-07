ATEN introduces LCD KVM Switch ideal for Control rooms with limited space

ATEN announced the launch of its latest LCD KVM switch CL3116. The ATEN LCD KVM switch offers a space saving, streamlined approach to KVM switch technology by integrating an LCD panel, a full keyboard and a touch pad into a one rack unit or simply a 1U housing. Similar to a laptop the LCD display is built into the cover, whereas the keyboard and the touchpad and built into the base.

Server rooms are often crowded with equipment taking up most of the available floor and rack space. LCD KVM switch consoles perform a critical role in server rooms that have a limited space, by eliminating the use of separate consoles for each server and the space they would utilize. However, using a single console means that its quality can determine the performance and reliability of the entire rack.

“As a feature-rich LCD KVM Switch, the CL3116 is aimed not just to achieve but exceed the requirements for space utility optimization, superior video quality, adaptive deployment, and operational versatility, and is therefore ideal for control rooms with limited space in any industry,” said Vittal Salunke, PSM – IT at ATEN.

To enhance information safety, the CL3116 provides two-level password security which restricts unauthorized users from viewing and controlling the computers. To achieve greater operational efficiency, CL3116 offers Broadcast mode, which the console spreads out the commands to all computers to perform operations simultaneously. Besides, the Auto scan mode fulfills the needs for continuous monitoring of a specific group of computers and establishing a reliable working environment for users.