ATEN conducted their First Customer Excellence Summit for valued Channel partners in Bengaluru

ATEN recently hosted the 1st Customer Excellence Summit (CES) in Bengaluru for their valued channel partners in the southern zone. CES is a networking conference focused on enabling and empowering ATEN’s technology and business partners. The agenda of the event was to recognize top SI partners, introduce new products as well as to induct new SI partners to the ATEN family.

“CES acts as a good medium to connect with our channel partners and to showcase our latest products and solutions to them. It brings all our partners under the same roof and provides us with an opportunity to acknowledge and recognize their efforts. We would like to thank all the partners who joined us for the event and are looking forward to achieving many more milestones in the business together,” said Sunayana Hazarika, Manager- Marketing at ATEN.

In the course of the event, the Top 9 SI partners namely Progility Technologies Pvt Ltd., Actis Technologies Pvt Ltd., BT Convergence Technologies Pvt Ltd., AV Designers, AV Integration Distribution Pvt Ltd., Vinayaka Network Solutions (VINS), Aditech ICT Pvt Ltd., Dataforce Technologies Pvt Ltd., Wystek Systems technologists Pvt Ltd., and Top 2 emerging Regional Distributors from the southern zone namely EIS TechInfra Solutions and Team5 Technologies Pvt Ltd., were accorded with ATEN’s Passion for Excellence 2019 awards for AV as well as IT business in various segments.