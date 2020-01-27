ATEN collaborates with BOSCH to offer Intelligent Control Solutions

ATEN recently announced its collaboration with BOSCH, to provide new-gen meeting technology with integrated control and system automation. Going forth ATEN’s Pro AV and KVM products will be integrated with BOSCH’s Digital Congress Network (DCN) Conference System to custom build the Meeting Technology needed for the development of modern enterprises.

The ATEN Control System, incorporating the ATEN Control Box (VK2100), the ATEN Configurator (VK6000) and the ATEN Control System App, is a standard Ethernet-based management system that connects all the hardware devices in a room or large facility to provide centralized control directly and effortlessly via a mobile device or a tablet.

“Enterprises depend on high-tech presentation equipments to create the perfect meeting environment. Here, the key to success would be in having a centralized control of devices for achieving accelerated decision making and increased reaction efficiency. ATEN Control System provides simple and effortless automation for any room to easily connect the hardware, design the control panel and access any device by a tablet. With ATEN Control System operators can switch the function of a room with a push of a button and have customized control of each device without limits” said Shyam Tambatkar, Product Sales Manager – ProAV at ATEN.