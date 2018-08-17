ASUSTOR releases the all new AS1002T v2 and AS1004T v2

ASUSTOR Inc. has announced two new NAS; the AS1002T v2 and AS1004T v2. These new models are upgraded versions of the AS1002T and AS1004T and use an upgraded CPU now at 1.6GHz, providing better read and write performance than the previous generation. In addition, the hard disk controller has been redesigned to allow a hard drive capacity of up to 12T.

“Coupled by the user friendly features of ADM software suite, easy setup and usage, the AS1002T v2 and AS1004T v2 are two extreme products which outclass its competitors in this price range. Running on Marvell ARMADA-385 1.6GHz (Dual-Core) Processor and 512MB of DDR memory, these two devices are perfect balance of value and features,” said Ripunjoy Gogoi, Director Sales – India & SAARC at Asustor Inc.

ASUSTOR Product Manager Johnny Chen said: “Compared to the previous generation, the write performance of the AS10 v2 series has increased by more than 20%, providing home users with a smoother and faster storage experience. In addition, ASUSTOR offers a number of energy-saving designs in protect the environment and save money. These devices can hibernate all day without consuming power, making it suitable for users who need a NAS for the long-term to create their own dedicated backup solution.”

The AS1002T v2 and AS1004T v2 is factory loaded with ADM 3.1. In addition to the 11 core features, there are also a variety of applications. Users can install their own applications such as Photo/Gallery and LooksGood. Hi-Res Player, SoundsGood and other multimedia applications are also available. It is worth mentioning that ASUSTOR has launched a variety of mobile apps. Among them, AiMaster will allow users to use a mobile phone or tablet to perform firmware installation, hard disk initialization, power management, access settings, and access to App Central in an environment with internet access. These applications enable users to go PC-free when using their NAS. In addition, ASUSTOR has developed an easy access feature that allows users to access the NAS data seamlessly using a mobile device through the Internet simply by creating a unique Cloud ID account.