ASUSTOR Delivers Streamlined Complete Software Solutions for Optimized NAS Experience

ASUSTOR Inc. announced that all NAS device ships with support to its latest and comprehensive software solutions out of the box for enhanced NAS experience. The latest additions to this are Surveillance center 2.8 & NAKIVO Backup & Replication App. The company also offers ASUSTOR Data Master (ADM)1, a staunch operating system for all its NAS devices, for an intuitive, a truly personalized NAS and familiar user experience similar to most tablet device interfaces.

“In the past, NAS was typically a network device that protected and ensured data security by providing storage and backup for businesses. However, due to the increasing digitization of data and the continual development of computers and mobile devices, the needs for storage are no longer just limited to just businesses,” said Ripunjoy Gogoi, Sales Director – India and SAARC region at Asustor Inc.. “Curating on this idea, ASUSTOR was the first company to create NAS products that are designed with an App-based concept, producing a versatile, flexible and customizable storage platform that has something to offer to all types of users.”

Surveillance Center is a powerful add-on App on ASUSTOR NAS devices. After installing Surveillance Center from App Central, an ASUSTOR NAS can be instantly turned into a 24/7 non-stop high resolution security surveillance system. Furthermore, Surveillance Center is compatible with popular Web browsers and mobile devices, allowing users to monitor and protect their most valued assets from anywhere and at any time.