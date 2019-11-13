ASUS strengthens its range with new AMD Ryzen powered devices

ASUS in collaboration with Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) launched the first AMD powered ZenBook and ZenBook Flip in India. ZenBook is ASUS’s premium laptop series in the ultrathin category. These two beautifully designed and engineered notebooks bring the power of Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Vega graphics to give Zen Books class-leading performance. Asus also showcased AMD powered, ultra-slim gaming laptop, the ROG Zephyrus G, and a gaming desktop ROG Strix GL10DH.

Arnold Su, Business Head, PC, Gaming & Commercial Products, Asus India, said, “It’s always a treat to collaborate with AMD. Extremely proud to announce that we are the first brand to offer such a robust line- up of AMD powered SKU’s across all categories. The latest launch of AMD powered ZenBook 14 and ZenBook Flip 14 takes the thin and light, power-packed offering a notch higher. The two laptops champion the cause of present-day creative individuals and multi-tasking professionals by offering the perfect blend of mobility with design, weight with specs, and powerful computing performance to execute a multitude of tasks. It doesn’t end here. We also have a stupendous AMD powered gaming laptop, GA502 performing brilliantly along with the first AMD CPU powered gaming desktop ROG Strix GL10DH. We are hopeful that India’s new-age clan of creative mavericks and multitasking individuals will appreciate the latest offering.”

The ZenBook 14 UM431DA is powered by 2nd generation Ryzen 5 3500U Mobile Processor with Radeon Vega 8 graphics. The ergo lift design at 1.39 kg is packed in a 15.9 mm case. It promises 12-hour battery life and comes with a fingerprint sensor.

The ZenBook Flip 14 UM462DA is powered by 2nd generation Ryzen 7 3700U Mobile Processor with the latest AMD Radeon Vega 10 graphics for supreme visuals on the go. It comes with an IR camera for fast and secure facial log-in, FHD IPS touch screen and a stylus pen.

Speaking at the launch, Vinay Sinha, Managing Director, Sales, AMD India Private Limited. said, “We have a strong relationship with ASUS and the new laptops reiterate AMD’s commitment to bring choice and great performance in the ultrathin category to consumers in India. This form factor is witnessing significant growth especially among millennials. The on-the-move generation is looking for a device that can cater to their personal and professional digital needs, 24*7. They want enhanced security, productivity, entertainment on-the-go, multi-tasking and a long battery life at a good price point. AMD powered ASUS ZenBooks and ROG gaming systems meet these aspirations.”