ASUS ROG launches ultraslim gaming with Zephyrus G (GA502)

ASUS launched ultra-slim gaming laptop ROG Zephyrus G (GA502). The newly launched laptop represents a compact and powerful gaming laptop, catering to a wide-ranging audience. Helmed under the ROG banners, the latest laptop by Asus builds on the legacy created by its predecessors. It not only covers all the gaming essentials but also extends an ultra-slim and compact experience at an affordable price bracket.

Zephyrus G (GA502) supports passionate gamers throughout gruelling popular titles with its new NVIDIA® GeForce® 1660 Ti GPU. The battery life is optimised with energy-efficient AMD® Ryzen™ 7 APU, allowing gamers 8.8 hours of battery life, ample to support everyday productivity. The power-packed features are only improved with Asus Intelligent Cooling, thus optimising the performance as per the scenario. In a nutshell, Zephyrus G (GA502) is a futuristic offering the house of Asus ROG that blurs the lines between powerful gaming and ultraportable laptops.

Asus ROG has been world-renowned for its sleek designs and Zephyrus G (GA502) is a svelte stunner. Packing in an invigorating sleek and subtle design, Zephyrus G (GA502) is 20mm thin, weighing only 2.1 kg. The three-sided slim bezels have condensed the 15-inch display into a 14-inch chassis, allowing users to easily carry the laptop in their backpacks or carry-on luggage.

Giving it the best-in-class touch is the tasteful white backlighting that illuminates the keyboard for comfortable typing in the dark. The style is only accentuated more with professional brushed-metal finish, and diamond-cut edges.

Supporting passionate gamers throughout gruelling formats, Zephyrus G (GA502) offers exceptional gaming prowess to the fore, marked with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti that brings NVIDIA’s new Turing architecture to the well-loved GTX series. The much-improved video encoder delivers smoother video-quality while live-streaming. Supported by Intelligent Cooling, the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti clocks up to 1335MHz at 60W in Turbo mode with ROG Boost.

With 120Hz display refresh rate, Zephyrus G doubles the output of standard screens, thus fully supporting the triple-digit frame rates that the GPU can deliver. The gameplay is smoother, and passionate gamers will be able to notice the difference during fast-paced FPS games.

Owing to the slim bezels, Zephyrus G (GA502) offers 81% screen-to-body ratio for an immersive feel. Wide viewing angles keep the picture on the IPS panel from washing out, and with up to up to 120Hz IPS display, it’s perfect when watching movies or split-screen gaming with friends.

In addition to gamers, the laptop is the perfect fit for professionals and content creators, as it supports easy multitasking. Powered by quick and versatile AMD Ryzen 7 3750H APU, NVMe SSD, up to 32GB DDR4 RAM, the laptop has powerful specifications to support the growing requirements of a present-day fast-paced life. A fast NVMe SSD ensures quicker game and app load times. Together with a potent APU and superfast storage, Zephyrus G (GA 502) ensures that more time is spent on actual play and work, and less time in waiting.

Ensuring the long life of the laptop is the intelligent cooling system, powered by self-cleaning thermal module, anti-dust tunnel fans, 33% thinner blades for up to 17% improved airflow, fan scenario profiles and modes. The laptop is completely flexible and versatile, with smart amplifier and HRA certification, earlier actuation with ROG Overstroke, N-key rollover, HDMI and USB C with DisplayPort.