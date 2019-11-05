Asus ROG emerges as No. 1 in the Gaming category: GFK

Having taken the world by storm with its range of exclusive and power-packed offerings, Asus ROG recently climbed to the top slot in the gaming laptop segment. The rankings are revealed by an independent global data science firm, GFK (Growth from Knowledge).

As per GFK, Asus ROG has claimed the number one slot in the gaming laptop segment for two consecutive quarters of 2019 – Q2 (April – June) with a 27.1% market share & Q3 (July – September) with a 28.1% market share.

Commenting on the latest development, Arnold Su, Business Head, PC & Gaming, Asus India, said, “It is a pivotal moment for us at Asus ROG. With innovation deeply seeped into the brand’s fabric, the feat has been achieved with our utmost focus on delivering better value for money and solving the pain points braved by the passionate gamers. We plan to further disrupt the market status quo in times to come, by delivering cutting-edge innovation within a comfortable price bracket. Riding on the back of this fundamental approach, we expect to solidify our leadership position by the end of this year.”

Asus ROG looks further gearing up to leverage the recent shake in rankings to its favour. Currently leading the market with an overall market share ranging between 25% – 30%, Asus ROG is gunning for 40% market share in the gaming laptop space by 2020. The company continues to ramp up its efforts to expand its portfolio and engagement with the gaming community, as India is a key market for it.