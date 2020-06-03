ASUS Republic of Gamers Announces Partnership with Unity Technologies

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) announced that it is now a Verified Solutions Partner of Unity Technologies, the world’s leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D (RT3D) content (http://www.unity.com). As a Verified Solutions Partner, ASUS ensures its SDK is optimized for the latest version of the Unity Editor, providing a seamless experience for developers using Unity.

“This partnership aims to enhance the world-beating ROG Phone mobile gaming ecosystem, by making it easier for game developers to incorporate ROG Phone’s uniquely powerful hardware capabilities into their games, ” said Bryan Chang, General Manager of the Phone Business Unit, ASUS.

“Having ROG Phone join our Verified Solutions Partner program is more than thrilling,” said Junbo Zhang, General Manager of Unity Greater China. “By providing access to the ROG Phone plugin, ASUS is enabling Unity developers to create next-level gaming experiences through the utilization of ASUS game-centric mobile phone series.”

Game developers using the Unity real-time 3D content creation platform will get exclusive access to a plugin with five ROG Phone features, allowing them to easily optimize their games to take full advantage of the hardware capabilities of the ROG Phone. As a consequence, gamers will be able to enjoy a wider range of mobile games that include exciting new features optimized specially for ROG Phone, giving them a unique mobile gaming experience not available on other smartphones.

Developers will be able to obtain a single plugin supporting all five ROG Phone features via the Unity Asset Store (http://unity.com/rog-phone), or they can contact the ASUS ROG R&D team directly via email at rogphone_dev@asus.com.The ROG Phone plugins include the TwinView SDK, Gamepad SDK, Aura Light SDK, Refresh Rate Control SDK, and Performance Boost SDK. More SDKs may be added as they become available in the future.

In order to promote and grow this new partnership, ROG plans to attend selected important developer-engagement events during 2020. The latest news and developments can be obtained via the official ROG channels. ROG is very excited about the potential of this new partnership, which will make the ROG Phone mobile gaming ecosystem an even more compelling platform for both developers and gamers.