ASUS Republic of Gamers Announces New Gaming Laptop Lineup Powered by 10th Gen Intel Core H-series CPUs and NVIDIA GeForce RTX SUPER GPUs

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) announced the top-to-bottom refresh of its gaming laptops with new 10th Generation Intel® Core processors. Striking new chassis designs and thoughtful quality-of-life additions raise the bar for gamers and content creators, while the latest Intel CPUs, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX SUPER graphics, and custom Intelligent Cooling solutions set a new performance standard.

The ROG Spring 2020 collection is headlined by the Zephyrus Duo 15 and its unique secondary ROG ScreenPad Plus touchscreen, along with refreshed Zephyrus S, M, and G models that are more portable and powerful than ever. For those seeking esports glory, ROG Strix SCAR laptops are built for top-flight competition with up to RTX 2080 SUPER GPUs and 300 Hz panels, while the bold colors of the ROG Strix G15 Electro Punk laptop and its bundle of matching accessories open new possibilities for personal expression.

The very latest components are on full show, from the liquid metal thermal compound rolling out across ROG’s entire 10th Gen Intel lineup, to high-speed DDR4 RAM and blazingly fast displays. The gaming community has every reason to be excited.

With up to eight cores and sixteen threads, new 10th Gen Intel Core CPUs are primed to perform in demanding workloads like content creation and streaming while gaming. Intel processors are known for their high clock rates, but this generation raises the ceiling on top-end chips to a remarkable 5.3 GHz in Turbo Boost. That translates into snappy, responsive performance in everyday tasks and brute number-crunching power. The latest ROG laptops reap additional benefits from high-speed 3200 MHz DDR4 RAM, gaining a performance edge in memory-sensitive scenarios.

ROG laptops feature a range of the GeForce RTX 20-series GPUs from NVIDIA, including the RTX 2070 SUPER and the range-topping RTX 2080 SUPER GPUs. Based on the latest NVIDIA Turing™ architecture, these GPUs take NVIDIA’s already-successful formula and dial it up. Armed with CUDA cores for programmable shading, RT cores for ray tracing, and Tensor cores for AI-powered functions, RTX 20-series GPUs provide dedicated hardware for the acceleration of real-time, lifelike lighting, shadows, and reflections. Advanced DLSS technology uses the Tensor cores and NVIDIA’s deep-learning algorithms to maximize performance in games that put a heavy load on the GPU.

The RTX GPUs in ROG laptops are primed for optimal performance. Carefully planned Intelligent Cooling thermal designs let the laptops deliver more FPS via ROG Boost, which uses custom wattage and clock settings that exceed the baseline specifications for a given GPU, or with factory overclocking that goes beyond stock speeds. The CPU also benefits from advancements that keep temperatures low enough to sustain high Turbo frequencies.