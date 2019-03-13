ASUS Opens another ASUS Exclusive Store in Ghaziabad

ASUS India announced the launch of its state-of-the-art new store in Ghaziabad, India. The new ASUS Exclusive Store is set to host an extensive range of electronics and computer hardware, including the brand’s flagship products such as VivoBook, ZenBook, Zenbook-Flip, and Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptops. The brand’s new store is located at shop no. GF-2A HansPlaza, Ambedkar road , Ghaziabad.

The new store launch is part of ASUS’ vision to expand its market presence across different market tiers, by opening 100 stores before the end of this financial year. The latest ASUS Exclusive Store is located in well-known city of UP, Ghaziabad and it known as “Gateway of UP” because it is close to New Delhi. The store will give users an easy access to brand’s latest and flagship products. Interested customers can simply walk in and experience the innovation-led products of ASUS, including VivoBook, ZenBook, Zenbook-Flip, and Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptops.

Commenting on the store launch, Arnold Su, Business Development Manager (PC & ROG), ASUS India said, “We are extremely delighted to announce the launch of ASUS store in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. With the new store launch, we have been successfully propelled on our vision of opening 100 new stores before the closing of this fiscal. Asus is reinventing retail technology to move the industry and customer experiences into the future. Interested users can simply walk in the store and get their hands on the innovative and cutting-edge products by ASUS.”

In addition to ASUS Exclusive Stores, ASUS also has a strong customer connect through other large format stores, such as Reliance Digital and Croma. Contributing to its swelling retail network are a few thousand resellers that are spread across 600 districts in India. Besides, the onsite service footprint of ASUS covers a well over 20,000 pin codes in India. In addition to offline connect, ASUS has actively partnered with e-commerce platforms like Paytm Mall and Flipkart to reach out to ambitious users who wish to own the best of industry-leading cutting-end innovation.