ASUS Launches New VivoBook Laptops: X403, X409, and X509

ASUS has announced a volley of brand new VivoBook laptops: X403, X409 and X509. The latest range of new launches pushed the envelope when it comes to the ‘affordable, all-rounder’ market positioning of VivoBook. In fact, while the new products belong to a comfortable price range, they pack premium features, hard to be rivalled in this class of offering.

VivoBook X403 is an unparalleled offering, giving users the freedom from carrying a power adapter, with 24-hours long battery life. In addition to offering immersive productivity all day long, the 14” laptop is ultraportable and has passed military-grade level durability test. It is accompanied by VivoBook X509, which is arguable the most stylish laptop, offering the best value-for-money within the price range.

Furthermore, VivoBook X509 packs powerful features, including high-performance 8th Generation Intel Core U-series processors and the latest NVIDIA MX230 discrete graphics. Perfect for everyday utility, the sleek and smart VivoBook X409 comes in transparent silver and slate grey colours, offering Intel Core i5-8265U Processor 1.6 GHz (6M Cache, up to 3.9 GHz). All three models, with fingerprint sensor, are equipped with PCIe SSD, which is much faster than the traditional SATA SSD. What’s more, both Vivobook X509 & Vivobook X409 have an in-box HDD housing accessory, allowing users to add HDD easily.

Commenting on the latest launch, Arnold Su, Head of Consumer Notebooks and ROG Business, Asus India, said, “For ASUS, the Indian market is of prime importance. Being committed to bringing the latest innovation and best-in-class offerings to our users in India, we are glad to unveil the three brand new VivoBook offerings: X403, X509 & X409. Each of these laptops have been crafted with precision, introducing a unique attribute in the market today. We are hopeful that the users in pursuit of extremely portable, advanced, and thin and light laptops would opt for the latest VivoBook offerings.”

Proving to be one of the longest lasting laptops in the VivoBook series, X403 is powered by 72Wh 4-cell lithium-polymer batter, which gives it an amazing 24-hours long batter life and 3X-longer battery lifespan as compared to other in-class batteries. While meeting the MIL-STD-810G military standard for durability and reliability, VivoBook X403 is an extremely portable laptop, weighing only 1.3kg, owing to its 16.5mm-thin profile.

Asus is the only brand that provides fingerprint sensor across most of the product ranges which is quite a sensation among the youth. Vivobook X403 thin & light range is no exception to exhibit the same feature at the most affordable price bracket.

The 14” VivoBook X403 features Full HD (1920 x 1080), the display is only made better with four-sided NanoEdge display. Furthermore, owing to the 4.1mm slim-bezel design, VivoBook X403 is extremely compact, offering 87% screen-to-body ratio. The video quality is only enhanced with ASUS Tru2Life Video Technology that optimises the sharpness and contrast of the video through intelligent algorithm.

With an all-aluminium chassis, VivoBook X403 cuts an air of sophistication and style, which is hard to get in this price range. The elegant silver blue colour gives this machine a tasteful and premium look.