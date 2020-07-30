ASUS Launches Innovative and Ultraportable Zenbooks & Vivobooks

Taiwanese tech PC giant, ASUS announced 4 new additions to its innovative and stylish ZenBook and VivoBook family: the ZenBook 13/14 (UX325/UX425), the VivoBookS S14 (S433) and the VivoBook Ultra K14 (K413). Strengthening its 15% market share in the Consumer Notebook segment, ASUS India is affirmative about this new line up powered by 10th Gen InteI Core mobile processors.

Commenting on the launch, Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer & Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said, “Consumer laptop segment is undergoing a renaissance, especially in this current situation where technology is increasingly becoming even more interconnected. We take pride in bringing the latest innovation to our consumers with the new line up of Zenbook and Vivobook powered by Intel 10th gen Processors. The unmatched portability combined with a power-packed performance will definitely set pulses racing high. We believe these new offerings are all set to win hearts across the country with their unique design and eclectic hues.”

Rahul Malhotra, Director – Retail, Intel India said, “Intel’s highly integrated 10th Gen InteI® Core™ mobile processors enable incredibly immersive entertainment on remarkably thin and light laptops. 10th Gen Intel Core processor-powered systems featuring Intel® Iris® Plus graphics take a huge leap forward in gaming, streaming and creativity, enabling a smooth and vivid experience on highly portable devices. The new line up of Zenbooks and Vivobooks powered by 10th Gen Intel Core processors are examples of the power-packed innovation possible in mobile PC platforms today.”

ZenBook 13/14 (UX325/UX425): Presenting the world’s thinnest 13.3″ and 14″ laptops designed for ultimate portability thanks to the 4-sided NanoEdge display with 90% screen-to-body ratio for a more immersive viewing experience and a compact all-metal 13.9 mm chassis that’s perhaps the sleekest that ever was. At 1.07 and 1.13 kg, ZenBook 13 and 14, the laptops are the thinnest ever variants to feature such versatile connectivity with an unrivaled set of l I/O ports including the DualThunderbolt 3 USB-C, USB Type A, MicroSD card reader, and HDMI. Multitasking becomes simpler than ever before with productivity-boosting features, including an ergonomic design featuring NumberPad, edge-to-edge ergonomic keyboard with the precision-engineered ErgoLift hinge that improves typing comfort, cooling, and sound quality. Furthermore, it is equipped with an IR camera for password-free face login with Windows Hello. Superior performance is guaranteed with the new ZenBook laptops, made possible with the latest up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with up to 16 GB RAM.

VivoBookS S14/ Vivobook Ultra K14 (S433/K413): At the intersection of power and personality, the VivoBookS S14 and Vivobook Ultra K14 and are designed for the vibrant youth that believes in breaking away from the norm. Push the boundaries with a three-sided NanoEdge display with ultra-narrow bezels that make for 85/84% screen-to-body ratio. At 1.4 kg light and as thin as 15.9 mm, the laptop simply slips into your backpack with its ultrathin profile and delightful portability. Judge these books by their cover and you’ll be blown away with vibrant hues. The VivoBookS S14 is available in rich shades of Resolute Red, Gaia Green, Indie Black and Dreamy White. The VivoBook Ultra K14 offers Indie Black, Transparent Silver, and Hearty Gold shades so you can match your style. Go one step ahead in redefining the norms with a bold color blocked yellow enter key – unique, just like you. The new VivoBookS S14 is powered by 10th Gen Intel® Core i7 processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce MX250 discrete graphics, with up to 8 GB RAM, and a 512GB PCIe® SSD. This is bolstered by a long-lasting battery that goes to 60% in just 49 minutes. The Vivobook Ultra K14, on the other hand, is equipped with a 10th Gen Intel i5 CPU with up to 8 GB RAM and 512 GB M.2 PCIe SSD.