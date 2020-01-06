ASUS Exhibits AIoT Solutions for AI-Enabled Smart Meeting Rooms at CES 2020

ASUS showcased its AIoT solutions designed for smart meeting room and business applications at CES 2020, powered by the ultra-compact Mini PC PN61V, the PE200U edge computer and enhanced Tinker Board S single board computer. In the ASUS smart meeting room scenario, each device works in coordination to enable check-in via facial recognition, automated lighting, wireless presentation and environment control via Intel® Unite®, and persistent device status monitoring via dashboard.

The ASUS Mini PC PN61V is an ultra-compact and lightweight mini PC ideal for a wide range of uses, including AIoT business applications fusing Intel Unite and vPro technology for improved business collaboration and productivity. Mini PC PN61V blends easily into any environment yet delivers great performance with 8th Gen Intel® Core processors. Dual-display support and comprehensive I/O ports — including a front-mounted USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C port with Battery Charging 1.2 support and a configurable port with a Thunderbolt 3 option — provide ultrafast and versatile connectivity for docks, displays and storage devices. For even more flexibility and modularity, a sliding-chassis design enables easy storage and memory upgrades in just two steps.

The ASUS PE200U edge computer is an AI edge-computing solution with a pre-built Windows-based AI engine connected to an 8K IP camera that can be used for counting people as well as detecting other visual details with high accuracy. Designed for high performance and silent operation in harsh environments, the ASUS PE200U edge computer can achieve full CPU utilization, while being cooled by a fanless thermal solution in a sealed enclosure. Enhanced features ensure optimal performance, the flexibility to adapt to various environments, easy configuration with a wide range of power inputs (12~24V) and operating temperatures (-20°~60°) and diverse I/O interface and expansion options, including PoE and GPIO for multiple vertical markets.

ASUS PE200U is built for 24/7 stability and reliability, combined with world-class service and guaranteed long-term availability for the entire product lifecycle. PE200U offers a high-quality, TCO-optimized solution for users’ AIoT computing needs. Available as a package with PE200U, ASUS Intelligent Edge Console is an exclusive software suite that provides services for a variety of ASUS hardware devices. It includes device management, remote monitoring and control, and data visualization, making it ideal for all kinds of AI and machine-learning applications and environments.