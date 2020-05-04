ASUS Announces Z490 Series Motherboards

ASUS announced its new range of Z490 motherboards designed to showcase the full potential of the new 10th Generation Intel® Core™ processors. Ideal for gamers, enthusiasts, and professionals, every ASUS and Republic of Gamers Z490 motherboard features improvements and enhancements to take clock speeds to the next level.

The 10th Gen Intel Core processors offer a combination of high thread counts and superfast single-core clocks. The Z490 chipset offers plenty of cutting-edge connectivity options, including a built-in WiFi controller, numerous USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, Intel Optane™ memory, and chipset RAID support. Proprietary ASUS OptiMem III technology ensures better signal integrity and AI Overclocking technology help push CPU performance to its limits. ASUS AI Overclocking technology utilizes a proprietary algorithm to predict optimal clock speed and voltage settings for the motherboard, helping users push their CPU to the limits with a click of a button.