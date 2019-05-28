ASUS Announces VivoBook S14 and S15

ASUS announced VivoBook S14 (S431 / S432) and VivoBook S15 (S531 / S532), a pair of ultraportable featuring the innovative ASUS ScreenPad 2.0 secondary screen that enhances productivity, and five unconventional color blocking finishes that add a dash of personality to mobile computing to appeal to a younger audience. The sleek metal chassis features unique design touches and includes the ErgoLift hinge design for comfortable typing.

These laptops incorporate the new frameless four sided NanoEdge display design that gives them more compact dimensions, and an immersive viewing experience thanks to an up to 88% screen to body ratio. They are powered by up to Intel Core i7 processors and NVIDIA GeForce MX250 discrete graphics. They also feature up to a 1TB PCIe SSD. These are also the first VivoBooks to feature an infrared (IR) camera, and Wi Fi 6 (802.11ax).

VivoBook S14 and VivoBook S15 are the first in the series to feature ASUS ScreenPad 2.0, the latest version of the innovative secondary screen that enhances productivity and upgrades the laptop experience. Powered by the new ScreenXpert software, ScreenPad 2.0 now has a larger 5.65-inch touchscreen that offers many new features and benefits. This interactive secondary screen enhances productivity, allowing for more efficient workflow. It includes a collection of handy ASUS utilities to boost productivity: Quick Key enables one-tap automation of complex keyboard sequences, Handwriting for natural text input, and Number Key for rapid data entry. The revised smartphone like interface is more intuitive for improved ease of use. Third party developers can also use ASUS API to optimize their software and user experiences for ScreenPad. The hardware is now also more energy efficient than its predecessor, allowing for 2.5X longer battery life when ScreenPad is in use.

VivoBook S14 and VivoBook S15 have metal chassis available in Moss Green, Punk Pink, Cobalt Blue, Transparent Silver, and Gun Metal, with each color featuring complementing accents to give the laptops color blocking designs that really pop. The nature inspired Moss Green is paired with Energetic Orange accents to showcase the spirit of exploring the great outdoors, while the street styled Punk Pink with Moss Green trim represents the rebellious streak of a younger generation that’s not afraid to stand up for their beliefs. To appeal to a younger market, these VivoBooks are the first in the range to feature the VivoBook logo on the lid, the lid also features a tactile textured finish to further highlight the series’ different approach to computing. There are also intricate design touches like twill inspired vents and speakers on the underside of the chassis.

The NanoEdge display design provides VivoBook S14 and VivoBook S15 with a more compact chassis footprint. Weighing just 1.4 kg and 1.8 kg respectively, they easily slip into a messenger bag or backpack, so it’s perfect for users who are constantly on the go.

The frameless four sided NanoEdge display provide VivoBook S14 and VivoBook S15 with up to 5.2 mm thin bezels and 88% screen to body ratios for more immersive visuals for work or play. The ErgoLift hinge tilts the keyboard up to 3.5° to provide users with a more comfortable typing experience; its one piece construction also results in a much more durable hinge.

Intel-powered Wi¬ Fi 6 (802.11ax) delivers superfast networking speeds that are up to 3X faster than Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), with 4X the network capacity and 75% lower latency to reduce large 4K video transfer times by up to 70%. The built in IR camera offers hands-free face login: advanced biometrics work seamlessly with Windows Hello, allowing users to wake their laptops and login with a simple look. In addition, Harman Kardon certified audio provides high quality details sound that’s second to none.