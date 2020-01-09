ASUS Announces TUF Gaming Laptops for Next-Level Gaming at CES 2020

ASUS announced an all-new family of TUF Gaming laptops with more performance and versatility than ever before. The 15-inch TUF Gaming A15 and F15, along with the 17-inch A17 and F17 laptops, deliver an unprecedented experience for the price. Delivering high performance alongside tested durability, the newest lineup of TUF Gaming laptops combines next-gen hardware with latest AMD Ryzen™ 4000 Series Mobile Processors or 10th Gen Intel® processors, top-notch graphics with NVIDIA® Turing™-based GPUs and display options with up to a 144Hz refresh rate, and a range of portability features for better battery life, solid durability and a compact form factor.

Groundbreaking AMD “Zen 2” core architecture is now coming to laptops in a new lineup of AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processors. The TUF Gaming A15 and A17 offer options that range up to the latest AMD Ryzen™ 4000 Series Mobile Processors with 8 cores and 16 threads. The top-of-the-line chip doubles the power efficiency compared to the previous generation, allowing users to do much more than just play games — its multithreaded muscle is perfect for highly parallel workloads and heavy-duty multitasking, and the combination of architectural enhancements and fabrication on a leading-edge 7nm process node resulted in exceptional power efficiency. The TUF Gaming A15 and A17 pair this performance with especially swift DDR4-3200 RAM that can further improve performance for both productivity and gaming.

Later this year, the TUF Gaming F15 and F17 will be available with upcoming 10th Generation Intel Core processors.

Regardless of the CPU, graphics firepower comes from discrete NVIDIA GeForce® GPUs based on the latest NVIDIA Turing architecture. The full lineup of TUF Gaming Laptops can be configured with up to a GeForce RTX 2060 that uses a combination of CUDA, RT, and Tensor cores to enable hybrid rendering with real-time ray tracing and AI acceleration. Turing also has an updated video encoder capable of capturing high-quality footage with minimal CPU usage, so users can easily game and stream smoothly from the same machine.

Display refresh rates up to 144Hz on 15-inch models and 120Hz on 17-inch versions take full advantage of the higher frame rates possible with the new TUF Gaming laptops. AMD Radeon graphics integrated into the new AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile processors allow AMD FreeSync variable refresh-rate technology to work with AMD FreeSync technology-enabled monitors and adaptive sync-enabled devices. Synchronizing the refresh rate of the display with the frame rate of the system delivers smoother, tear-free gaming even as the FPS varies naturally over time. It’s easy to see how AMD FreeSync technology and adaptive sync technology is the better way to play than traditional displays with fixed refresh rates.

The IPS-level displays come in 15-inch or 17-inch sizes with wide viewing angles. UltraslimNanoEdge bezels surround the screens on three sides, a design that not only increases immersion, but also makes the chassis more portable. The TUF Gaming laptops reduce the overall volume of the 15-inch models by 7% compared to predecessors and shrank the 17-inch versions by 8%. Each laptop includes a webcam for game streaming or video conferencing positioned at the top edge of the display, as a subtle bump in the bezel creates enough space for the camera inside the slim frame and also provides a convenient lip for lifting the lid.

Despite shrinking the proportions, the TUF Gaming laptops add a bigger 90Wh battery option so users don’t have to worry about longevity when classes, work, or life take them away from a power outlet. The combination of efficient AMD and NVIDIA hardware inside the TUF Gaming A15 and A17 deliver up to 8.7 hours of web browsing and 12.3 hours of video playback, so users can stay productive and entertained for longer.

TUF Gaming designers understand that gamers with great power at their disposal don’t always want to broadcast that fact to the world, so the next generation of TUF laptops offer two finishes. Fortress Gray features a metal lid that’s sandblasted to bring out a fine texture in the material before it’s finished in its namesake gray. Exposed concentric screws anchor the four corners and echo the rugged DNA of the TUF Gaming family, and the smooth surface of the laser-engraved TUF logo subtly contrasts with the textured expanse of metal around it.

Bonfire Black brings multiple textures to a more aggressive look designed for extroverted gamers. Large trapezoidal cuts in the center of the lid evoke the hexagonal pattern used throughout the chassis, and they draw your eye to the inlaid TUF Gaming logo. This central region gets a brushed finish, while the flanks are embossed with a mesh-like pattern that has more grip. A smoldering red band runs around the edges, offering a bold indication of the power inside.

Both designs are tough enough for everyday life. The TUF Gaming laptops are certified to meet MIL-STD-810H standards for vibration, short drops, and extreme temperatures and humidity.