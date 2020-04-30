ASUS Announces Tinker Edge R

ASUS announced Tinker Edge R, a single-board computer (SBC) specially designed for AI applications. It uses a Rockchip RK3399Pro NPU, a machine-learning (ML) accelerator that speeds up processing efficiency, lowers power demands, and makes it easier to build connected devices and intelligent applications.

With this integrated ML accelerator, Tinker Edge R can perform three tera-operations per second (3TOPS), using low power consumption.

It also features an optimized neural-network (NN) architecture, which means Tinker Edge R can support multiple ML frameworks and allow lots of common ML models to be compiled and run easily.

Most SBC motherboards offer only a 15-watt (5V 3A) power design, which can cause device and system instability when there are multiple connected devices. Other SBCs have power designs that lower the performance of their I/O ports. Tinker Edge R has a special power design that, together with both a DC jack input and a 4-pin header, delivers up to 65 watts of power, enabling stable system operation and full I/O performance — even with multiple connected devices. Additionally, an exclusive power-protection design activates automatically if the supplied current and voltage change significantly, effectively protecting the board and all connected devices.

With its powerful and modern hex-core Rockchip RK3399Pro processor powered by Arm® big. LITTLE A72+A53 technology, Tinker Edge R offers a powerful solution for graphics, machine vision, video, audio, voice, and safety-critical applications. Tinker Edge R features 4 GB of dual-channel LPDDR4 system memory, the 4th generation of low-power DDR DRAM technology, offering faster speeds, and even lower power consumption for improved system performance and efficiency. It also boasts 2 GB of standalone memory for the NPU, delivering faster speeds, improved stability, and high efficiency for ML inference.

Tinker Edge R also comes equipped with an onboard 16 GB eMMC and SD 3.0 interface that offers significantly faster read and writes speeds for the operating system, applications, and file storage.

Tinker Edge R features a rich I/O interface, including one MIPI-DSI connection for displays and touch screens, and two MIPI-CSI connections for compatible cameras to enable computer vision for applications such as depth measurement, smart-vending-machines, and interactive advertising.

A developer-friendly design offers many carefully considered features to provide a superior experience for first-time builders and seasoned hobbyists alike. Programmable LEDs let developers develop custom lighting behaviors, such as system notifications and status indicators, and the color-coded GPIO header makes it easy to recognize respective pin headers.

Tinker Edge R also boasts a full-size HDMI port, USB Type-A, USB Type-C, gigabit LAN and WiFi, and Bluetooth for internet and network connectivity as well as a mini PCI Express® Mini slot for a 4G/LTE extension card.