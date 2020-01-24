ASUS Announces ROG Strix, TUF Gaming X3 and Dual Radeon RX 5600 XT Series Graphics Cards

ASUS announced three new Radeon graphics cards, including ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) Strix, ASUS TUF Gaming X3 EVO and ASUS Dual EVO Radeon RX 5600 XT models. These new GPUs bring custom PCBs, power design, and cooling to AMD’s new chipset, allowing greater performance compared to the reference design. For gamers looking for solid framerates at 1080p resolution, the ASUS Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics cards are prepared to deliver.

ROG Strix: The ROG Strix Radeon RX 5600 XT is armed to dominate 1080p gaming. Components on the surface of the PCB are precisely soldered with Auto-Extreme Technology and the GPU chip is cooled using MaxContact and a beefy heatsink. On top, three fans leverage our new Axial-tech design, which surpasses our own industry-leading fans from the last generation. In between those layers is a host of additional features like 0dB mode, a reinforced frame, Super Alloy Power II components and more.

ASUS TUF Gaming X3: The TUF Gaming X3 Radeon RX 5600 XT EVO features three powerful fans for the very best cooling, without sacrificing the durability that makes it TUF. Each card is built using Auto-Extreme manufacturing, protected by a rigid backplate that prevents PCB flex, and utilizes durable dual ball fan bearings. It’s all backed by a rigorous battery of validation tests to ensure compatibility with the latest TUF products. The TUF Gaming X3 EVO is the supercooled tank of graphics cards.

ASUS Dual: 2X Fans. 2X Fun: Delivering the latest gaming experience from AMD in its purest form, the Dual Radeon™ RX 5600 XT EVO melds performance and simplicity like no other. To keep temperatures in check, two Axial-tech fans propel air over a huge heatsink, and Auto-Extreme Technology ensures all-around reliability. It’s the perfect combination for a powerful plug-and-play experience.