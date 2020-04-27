ASUS Announces ROG Strix, TUF Gaming, and Phoenix GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 Graphics Cards

ASUS announced GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 graphics cards, adding new products into the ROG Strix, TUF Gaming, and Phoenix lineups. Sporting new, ultrafast GDDR6 VRAM with over 50% more memory bandwidth than the original GeForce GTX 1650, these new graphics cards provide a strong foundation for AAA 1080p gaming or a plug-and-play upgrade for aging systems.

ROG Strix: Take flight

ROG Strix graphics cards give users complete control over performance, with GPU Tweak software allowing every setting to be fine-tuned. To keep thermals in check, heat is efficiently wicked away from the GPU by DirectCU II heat pipes and then transferred into a large fin array cooled by two Axial-tech fans. ROG Strix also features premium components that have been mounted with Auto-Extreme Technology, an automated production process that enhances reliability. Whether upgrading an outdated card or building a first gaming rig, ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 provides a premium introduction to the latest generation of graphics performance.

ASUS TUF Gaming: Built TUF

ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 graphics cards up the ante for cooling, without sacrificing the durability that makes them TUF. Each card is built using Auto-Extreme Technology, protected by a rigid backplate that prevents PCB flex, and packs fans that contain space-grade lubricant and are sealed to IP5X standards. And they are backed by a rigorous battery of validation tests to ensure compatibility with the latest TUF components. For gamers who prefer a longer upgrade cycle, these latest TUF graphics cards are an easy decision.

ASUS Phoenix: Packs a punch

ASUS Phoenix graphics cards pack as much performance as possible into a compact design that offers a wide range of compatibility with small chassis. Limited space requires an efficient cooling system, and Phoenix GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 delivers with a fan that sports Axial-tech fan design and space-grade lubricant. When these features are combined with the reliability provided by Auto-Extreme Technology, Phoenix becomes a potent package for users looking to upgrade an outdated card or building their first gaming rig.