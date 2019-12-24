ASUS Announces ROG Strix and Dual Radeon RX 5500 XT Series Graphics Cards

ASUS announced new Radeon graphics cards, including the Republic of Gamers (ROG) Strix and ASUS Dual Radeon RX 5500 XT models. These new GPUs bring custom PCBs, power design, and cooling to AMD’s latest chipset, allowing greater performance compared to reference designs. For gamers looking for a new graphics card to deliver solid framerates at 1080p resolution, the ASUS Radeon RX 5500 XT graphics cards are ready to deliver.

ROG Strix Radeon RX 5500 XT is armed to dominate PC gaming. Components on the surface of the PCB are precisely soldered with Auto-Extreme technology, and two powerful fans leverage our new Axial-tech design, which surpasses our own industry-leading fans from the last generation. In between those layers is a myriad of additional features like 0dB mode, IP5X dust resistance, a protective backplate, and more.