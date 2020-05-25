ASUS Announces Rate Your Gear Global Campaign

ASUS announced Rate Your Gear, a global campaign that invites owners of the latest ASUS Z490 motherboards and other selected ASUS products to write reviews of their gear. Each entrant submitting a qualifying review on an eligible platform stands the chance of being rewarded – with special prizes that include an ASUS ROG Strix GeForce® RTX 2080 SUPER™ Advanced edition graphics card, ROG Swift XG43VQ gaming display, and an ASUS ZenScreen MB16AC portable USB monitor. Other prizes on offer, while stocks last, include ROG Messenger Bags, ROG Building Blocks, ROG Luggage Belts, Gamesplanet vouchers and cashback.

ASUS thrives on user feedback and is passionate about leveraging these real-world experiences to help us to both shape and improve our products. We also hope that the insight offered by users of ASUS products will help guide other consumers in their own appraisal processes and purchasing decisions.

That’s why we have created the ASUS Rate Your Gear campaign. The promotion runs from May 22 2020, until August 31, 2020, inclusive, and is open to participants around the world. To enter and stand a chance to win a prize, participants must write an original review of an eligible ASUS product and post it on one or more eligible platforms. There are numerous eligible platforms, including social media services such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, as well as forums and other online platforms – such as online retailers. The serial number for an eligible product can be used only once, for a single review on a single eligible platform. Eligible products include the brand-new range of ASUS Z490 motherboards, plus a variety of ASUS and ASUS ROG-branded graphics cards, monitors, routers and peripherals.