ASUS announces new business vertical – ‘AIoT’ for India

ASUS, announced its new business vertical – AIoT for India. This will be the fourth business vertical apart from the existing Mobile, PC and Components business in India. Dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT), this new division of ASUS is comprised of professionals dedicated to implementing innovative solutions with these technologies for small medium and enterprise level businesses.

“Leading this new business is exciting and challenging given the scope of AI and IoT globally. According to IDC there will be more than 41.6 billion connected IoT devices by 2025. The adoption of smart wearables and smart homes has grown four fold in the last six years. We are already operational providing our solutions for food tech companies and Digital signage solutions at top city airports and we have some notable projects in the pipeline for 2020,” said,Vinay Shetty, India and South Asia Regional Director, Components Business.

ASUS AIoT Product offerings include; Edge Computer, Industrial Motherboard and Single Board Computer, Mini PC, Business and Pro Work Station Motherboard.