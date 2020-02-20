ASUS Announces ASUS Exclusive Store launch in Navi Mumbai

ASUS India announced the launch of its state-of-the-art new store in Navi Mumbai. Leon Yu, Regional Head, India & South Asia, Asus and Pankaj Goenka, Owner of the store inaugurated the ASUS Exclusive Store today. The store is set to host an extensive range of electronics and computer hardware, including the brand’s flagship products such as Zenbook Pro Duo, Zenbook, Zenbook-Flip, Vivobook and Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptops. The brand’s new ASUS Exclusive Store is located at Icons, Shop.No.-4, Manas Cooperative Hsg. Society, Sector-6, Airoli, Navi Mumbai-400708

The new store launch is part of ASUS’ vision to expand its market presence across different market tiers, by opening 200 stores by 2020. The store will give users easy access to brand’s latest and flagship products. Interested customers can simply walk in and experience the innovation-led all new products of ASUS, including Zenbook Pro Duo, Vivobook, Zenbook, Zenbook-Flip, and Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptops.

Commenting on the store launch, Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, ASUS India said, “We are extremely delighted to announce the launch of ASUS store in Navi Mumbai. Maharashtra is an important market for us, and the launch of the new AES is testimony to that. Since early 2019 we have been aggressive on expanding our offline footprint and today we have more than 100 Asus Exclusive Stores across India and are gunning for a double century by 2020. From our business strategy perspective offline growth is integral, the kind of margins we pass and the cost structure we have, we are one of the most efficient brands in offline retail. We have taken a lot of learnings from online and implemented in offline which has enabled us to receive overwhelming response for the successfully operational ASUS Exclusive Stores and we hope to recreate the same success story for this new store in 2020.”

In addition to ASUS Exclusive Stores, ASUS also has a strong customer connect through other large-format stores, such as Reliance Digital and Croma. Contributing to its swelling retail network are a few thousand resellers spread across 600 districts in India. Besides, the onsite service footprint of ASUS covers well over 20,000 pin codes in India. In addition to offline connect; ASUS has actively collaborated with e-commerce platforms like Flipkart, Amazon and Paytm Mall to reach out to ambitious users who wish to own the best of industry-leading cutting-end innovation.