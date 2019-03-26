ASUS announces 2019 product road map for India in Mumbai

ASUS announced its product road map for India in Mumbai. Showcasing a wide range of products in the lifestyle and gaming categories, ASUS unveiled its first chassis, the GT 501 case under the TUF banner along with the ASUS RT AX88U, the first router to run on the 802.11ax Wi-Fi standard. The TUF Gaming GT501 and AX88U router goes on sale next month in India and will be available only thru select partners.

ASUS, pioneers in innovation and cutting edge technology demonstrated its patent software, ASUS Aura RGB to showcase how stable and immersive it is versus its competitors. Aura RGB provides a nearly endless spectrum of colors, patterns and even the ability to link lighting to music, in-game action, or CPU/GPU temperatures. The PC on display to demonstrate AURA Sync to the media had all the latest components, most of which were part of the way forward for ASUS’s components business.

An ultra-portable short throw LED projector, successor to the ASUS S1 projector. The ASUS Zenbeam S2 weighs approximately 497g and has a brightness of 500 lumens with a native resolution of 720p. The S2 packs a 6000 mAh battery that delivers up to 3.5 hours of operation on a single charge. It doubles up as a power bank to charge a mobile device when not in use. The S2 can effortlessly project up to 120” crisp and bright displays from a distance of 3m.

ASUS’s first Mid-Tower Computer Case supports up to EATX Motherboards. Metal front panel with custom TUF Gaming spatter pattern, and 4mm-thick, smoked, tempered-glass side panel to showcase your build’s internals. Equipped with three 120mm Aura Sync RGB-illuminated fans and one 140mm rear PWM fan, plus up to seven fan-mounting points for targeted airflow. It’s fitted with two ergonomic, woven-cotton handles, rigorously tested to support up to 30kg – so it’s both easy and safe to transport your completed build.

ASUS’s Platinum 850W power supply, THOR was demonstrated in the GT501 TUF Case. Externally, Aura Sync RGB illumination and an integrated OLED information panel enable unique customization and monitoring options for your ROG gaming rig. Under the hood, high-quality capacitors, a 135mm Wing-blade fan, and large heatsinks allow the ROG Thor 850W to achieve LAMBDA A+ and 80 PLUS Platinum certifications, making it ideal for PC enthusiasts who demand performance perfection. Comes with a 10-year worldwide warranty.