astTECS Gets TEC Certification for its IP PBX, E-Series Product

*astTECS, a provider of enterprise unified communication products and services based on the Asterisk open source platform, announced, that its IP PBX, E-series product has got TEC Certification from DoT ( Department of Telecommunication) Govt of India.

According to the Indian Telegraph (Amendment) Rules of 2017: From 1st Oct 2019 any list of telecom products covered under SCS and GSC which is being used or capable of being used shall have to undergo prior mandatory testing and certification in respect of parameters as determined by DoT from time to time.

Lt. Col. Shaju, General Manager, *astTECS says “We are proud to announce another feather in the cap of *astTECS, the award of ‘TEC Certification’ for our PABX products. A milestone in our relentless pursuit of revolutionizing global PBX market with feature rich, price competitive and most reliable unified communication solutions complying with all regulatory norms.“

*astTECS E-series IP PBX conforms to all essential requirements issued by TEC under Mandatory Testing and Certification of Telecommunications Equipment (MTCTE) as notified vide Indian Telegraph (Amendment) Rules, 2017. *astTECS is the first Open source telecommunication company to get TEC certification.

“With the TEC stamp of approval, customers can now confidently install a comprehensive IP PBX solution instead of having to piece together the hardware and software separately,” says Dr. Devasia Kurian, Managing Director of *astTECS.

*astTECS offers the most comprehensive, integrated and compelling telecommunication infrastructure solution based on Asterisk platform that are feature rich, helps improve consistency & performance and creates a scalable, stable and resilient network that optimizes value.