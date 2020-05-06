astTECS deployed VoIP based Train Control Communication Systems (TCCS) for Indian Railways

astTECS, a leading provider of enterprise unified communication products and services based on the Asterisk open source platform, announced its successful development of VoIP based Train Control Communication Systems (TCCS) for Indian Railways sector.

*astTECS IP-based TCCS voice communications system surpasses the existing legacy system by allowing the Section controller’s office and Way stations to communicate and conference using customized advanced phone terminals over a modern IP infrastructure with recording capabilities as per RDSO guidelines. The solutions help the punctuality of train operation and ensures 24/7 uninterrupted services.

The key features of *astTECS IP based TCCS include – Omnibus communication circuit integration, emergency communication circuit without any call signaling, centralized conference bridge, incoming call alert, inbuilt security systems, call recording, SMS alert.

“TCCS seamlessly integrates features of modern communication system and legacy systems. In this end the signalling systems can be upgraded to the current technology”

says Dr. Devasia Kurian, Managing Director of astTECS.

*astTECS offers the most comprehensive, integrated and compelling telecommunication infrastructure solution based on Asterisk platform that are feature rich, helps improve consistency & performance and creates a scalable, stable and resilient network that optimizes value.