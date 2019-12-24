Astrum Launches Slim Wireless Keyboard with Touchpad – KW280

Astrum launches a slim wireless keyboard with touchpad – KW280. This keyboard is the perfect mishmash of comfort and good looks, just type, click and scroll to watch videos and to browse the web. It’s easy with this all-in-one TV keyboard/touchpad. KW280 comes with long wireless range and battery life giving you relaxed control of your TV-connected computer, without the hassle and clutter of multiple devices. Comfortable, quiet keys and a large touchpad make navigating entertainment easy. And setup is a snap, thanks to its plug-and-play nano receiver into a USB port and you’re ready to go.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Manoj Kumar Pansari, CMD says “In the Competitive Market, Brands are challenged to bring products that bring comfort and convenience to the users, differentiation and cost effective than the available products. Astrum in sync with the same, launches KW280 designed primarily with a Windows ecosystem in mind. In its category this is the only keyboard available with such advanced features and at this competitive price”.

The super slim wireless keyboard has a range of 10-meter (33-feet) that enables a responsive, uninterrupted connection in even the largest rooms. Watch video, stream music, connect with friends, and more – without annoying delays or dropouts. A second left-click button permits two-hand navigation and selection. Shortcuts simplify control for Android and Windows users. Hot keys work right from the box – no configuration is required. Plus, you can use the keyboard receiver to wireless connect up to six Unifying devices to your computer. Virtually eliminate the hassle of replacing batteries. Use the on-off switch to extend battery life even further.