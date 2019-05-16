Astrum Launches Rainbow Colored LED Gaming Keyboard ‘KL560’ in India

Astrum introduces the LED gaming keyboard ‘KL560’, a rainbow backlight colors. Now you can add rainbow colors to your desk and light it up. Astrum KL560 comes with 19 anti-ghosting keys, liquid silicone construction, and multi-color light show, enhancing your gaming experience to the next level. The spill resistant technology and design makes keyboard safer during those exciting moments of gaming with your favorite drink in hand.

The keyboard boasts a host of features exclusively designed for Gamers. Beneath the suspended keycaps, the multicolor LED backlight vibrantly illuminates each key with 3 adjusting brightness levels for 7 customization modes. The keyboard with high quality mechanical switches offers faster and near-instant responsiveness, smoothening your Gaming mode.

The construction of keyboard is also very heavy and sturdy; this will make sure that keyboard will not move/slip even while the most intense gaming sessions. The keyboard with the unique brightness adjusting technology, offers a dramatic animation and dazzling pre-set lighting effects. Suited both for PC Gaming and normal desktop use, users looking for a more professional look can turn off the light show.

The keyboard also features an adjustable keyboard height and all key enable/disable functionality, along with braided cable and a USB connector. The 1.5 mt cable length enables user to play games from a distance. Redefining what gamers, need in a high-end keyboard, the product with one year warranty is readily available with leading retail and e-commerce stores in India.