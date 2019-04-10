Astrum launches Motion Detection Smart HD P100 Camera 

Astrum unveils its newest ‘Smart HD IP100 Camera’, simpler and smarter security for your home and office, HD 720 pixel IP camera with Wi-Fi and inbuilt Mic for audio capability.

The IP100 Camera has 720p HD picture quality with wide dynamic range, enabling distance backgrounds clear and detailed. With 355-degree Pan and 90-degree Tilt feature, you can adjust angle and rotate as per the area to be covered, leaving no uncovered spots. The inbuilt rotating motor allows you to rotate the camera from wherever you are through a mobile app and the inbuilt IR lens provides amazing night vision for complete security. The wireless HD IP100 Wi-Fi CCTV also comes with a motion detection that will send users alarm alert on mobile app when some motion is detected.

The Camera also supports 2 Way Audio, that lets you connect with the other side of Camera with the help of inbuilt Microphone and Speaker. The Camera allows users to Record Videos that supports 64GB TF capacity. With the data stored, users can remote access & playback the stored data anytime anyplace.

Speaking on the launch of IP100, Manoj Kumar Pansari – Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), Astrum Holdings said “Whether you’re looking for an easy way to check on your elderly parents, kids or pets, or a full-service sentinel to monitor intruders, Astrum IP100 Camera is completely under your eye and has got it all covered. So, no need to install multiple CCTV camera in all direction for a complete view. It’s the era of Smarter Homes, with Smart Devices.”

To enable Mobile Control, Download the app ‘Astrum Cam2’ on Google Play store and get started! It’s available for iOs too. The product is already available with leading retail and e-commerce stores in India.