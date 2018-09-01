ASIRT hosts SEQRITE for a unique session on Enterprise Security

The Association of System Integrators and Retailers in Technology (ASIRT) hosted their monthly Techday for August recently at the Avion Hotel, Vile Parle, Mumbai. The lead sponsor partner for the evening was SEQRITE, an enterprise security brand from Quick Heal. The event also hosted Success Mentor and Strategy & Brand Consulting Expert, Basesh Gala who shared insightful tips on the secret of successful marketing and business strategy.

The event started with a detailed presentation by Jyotish Werulkar, Country Manager, Enterprise Sales for SEQRITE. The Enterprise Security Brand from Quick Heal Technologies Ltd., SEQRITE offers an innovative and simplistic approach to cybersecurity, based on intelligent analysis of potential threats. With a holistic approach to network security, SEQRITE product offerings include Endpoint Security (EPS), Endpoint Encryption Solutions, Mobile Device Management (MDM), Unified Threat Management (UTM) and Endpoint Security Cloud solutions. Additionally, SEQRITE also offers critical services to businesses, which include Encryption – robust encryption of business data for optimal security, Comprehensive network security solutions for enterprises and MDM for mobile productivity without boundaries. Speaking about their choice of ASIRT as a platform and sharing details of other value-added offerings from SEQRITE, Werulkar said, “We are a purely partner-driven company and 100% of our sales come through SI’s and IT partners. ASIRT is thus an important platform for us in the Mumbai region and we are proudly associated with ASIRT since inception. Apart from our products, we also focus strongly on services like security Audits etc. which are helpful for Partners to add value and retain their customer loyalty. Additionally, through the Quick Heal academy, we also associate with various universities and colleges to offer students, courses on Information Technology and Security. We also offer multiple courses for SI’s and industry Partners as well. We feel these are crucial times in terms ofCybersecurity and ideal for SI’s and IT entrepreneurs to add this as a service portfolio to their offerings.”

After the well-received presentation, the next highlight of the evening was an inspiring talk on Business Growth and Success by the renowned Marketing and Brand consulting expert, Basesh Gala. With 9+ years of global business experience, Basesh has an MBA in Strategy and Financial Risk Management (Gold Medallist) from Fisher College of Business, The Ohio State University, USA and has worked with investment banks and consulting organizations at different geographical locations, including the Wall Street. Today, Basesh is the Managing Director of 39 Solutions, a strategy, brand and business management consultancy firm, and he has completed more than 10,000 hours of training and aims at coaching and guiding Indian SME’s to the next level. During his session at ASIRT, Basesh shared an insightful 5 point process on growth and significance of effective marketing strategywhich included.