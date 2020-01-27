ASIRT hosted 78th Techday at Mumbai

The Association of System Integrators and Retailers in Technology (ASIRT), hosted its 78th Techday at the Avion Hotel, Vile Parle, Mumbai. The event saw prominent brands like Web Werks and Enjay IT Solutions as their key sponsor partners for the evening. While Enjay IT solutions launched Tik Tik – its innovative mobile app for SME and SMB’s, Web Werks presented its latest solutions in Data Centre, Cloud, and Data Management services, with special offers for ASIRT Members. The evening also hosted a prominent Life Coach, Author, and Marshall Goldsmith Business Coach, Ashwini Kukreja, who spoke about the effective Lead Management and the concept of a Sales Funnel, to grow business. The award ceremony and trophy presentation for the winners of the ASIRT Cricket Premier League (ACPL) 2.0, was the highlight of the evening!

The evening began with a presentation by Sachin Waingankar, Assistant V.P and Head of Cloud Services, Web Werks India Pvt. Ltd. Speaking about Web Werks leadership positioning in the market ranked Asia’s 5th and India’s 1st brand for network density and connectivity services. As a 20-year-old company with proven excellence in hosting, Web Werks servers and data centres have been designed and built by IBM and have a tier 3 uptime certification, a tier 4 design complaint and are MEITY certified government empanelled cloud provider.

Speaking about the host of services offered by Web Werks, Mr. Waingankar showcased their range, including the Co-Location services, Cloud Computing, Bare Metal Services, Disaster Recovery, CDN Services and Managed Services. With data centres and offices across India (Navi Mumbai, Pune, Delhi), USA and Dubai, Web Werks has been servicing some of the esteemed clients, including Pepsico, Netflix, IF&FS, Hero Motorcorp, SIDBI and Godrej, among others.

Speaking about presenting at the ASIRT Techday platform, Waigankar said, “We at Web Werks have always been more of B2B service providers and thus worked very closely with channel sales partners. With the introduction of 5G network and emerging technologies like AI, ML and IoT, the potential for cloud and data services in India is on a rise. It is further accelerated with the increasing number of SME’s and SMB’s who are now adopting cloud and data service at a faster pace. Under such dynamic market scenario, it is a proud moment for us to be noticed as a leader in India and 5th in Asia for maximum network density. We at Web Werks already host 4 internet exchanges and look forward to expanding our footprints in India with 10 Mega Watts capacity data centres across key metros. We are already planning to a 20 Mega Watts hyper-scale capacity in Mumbai and edge data centres across North East, starting from Kolkata which would be about 2 Mega Watts capacity. A large contribution towards this growth for us has been the SME and SMB segment, which we have managed to engage with through our channel sales network. Engaging with associations like ASIRT is thus vital for us as they can add tremendous value to our growth. My experience today, of presenting at ASIRT and interacting with its Members have made me certain for the strong and able channel partner network that we can rely on, in ASIRT.” Concluding the presentation, Waingankar announced a special offer for ASIRT Members where they could pre-book annual orders worth INR 10 Lakh, by the 31st March 2020 and avail a 20% pay-out on the amount. ASIRT Members could also avail a Free Pack offer, where their clients can pay for 12 months and receive a one-month complimentary service (only on hardware) from Web Werks. This was well received by the Channel Partner Members and helped conclude the presentation at a high note.

Next on the agenda was a special launch announcement by Limesh Parekh of Enjay IT Solutions, who is also a member of ASIRT and an Ex-Secretary. Unveiling his latest innovation, Mr. Parekh presented the ‘Tik Tik’ Mobile app – a holistic messaging and lead generation app for small businesses who do not have the managerial bandwidth to leverage a CRM software system. Designed to help start-up founders and SME’s to leverage the list of contacts on their mobile phones so as to generate leads and drive business, the Tik Tik app is armed with features for sending customised messages to contacts via email, WhatsApp, text messages and even calls. Prized at just INR 7,500 annually, Tik Tik can be useful for cross-selling, to generate more leads as well as for AMC renewals. Apart from Tik Tik, Mr. Parekh also spoke about the CRM offerings of Enjay and the unique hand-holding, customisation and on-boarding advantages that Enjay clients have been enjoying. Ending the presentation with a special offer for ASIRT Members, Mr. Parkeh offered a choice where Members could either avail a discount on the app or get an opportunity to have the onboarding done by Mr. Parekh himself.

Speaking about the app and his decision to launch it at the ASIRT platform, Parekh said, “During our process of working with several SME’s and entrepreneurs, who are desperately seeking leads, contacts, referrals for business, fail to leverage the best data that they already possess – their mobile phone contacts! With an objective to design a practical and user-friendly solution to help entrepreneurs make the most of their own data, we designed Tik Tik to function very much like a personalised, single-user CRM. The app was designed and has already been internally for the past 2.5 years and after several improvisations and modifications, we are proud to launch this today, for the channel sales and SME community.

It has also been very thoughtfully priced to help the channel partners to enjoy a decent profit margin while offering value to the end consumer. A personalised hand-holding and one on one onboarding are other features that come with the annual subscription of Tik Tik, which is further set to popularise the app and make it impactful for the masses. ASIRT has been an extended family and thus launching this innovation here gives me immense pleasure and honour!”

The evening then progressed to a rather enthusiastic event where the ACPL 2.0 winners, team pioneer, where called on stage as some of the highlights of the tournament were played on the big screen for Members. As participants re-lived some of the exciting moments of the tournament, the crowd cheered, and bust in enthusiastic banter as the winning team made their way to the trophy. After a brief but lively set of interactions, Mr Tushar Shah, the face of the initiative and President – ASIRT spoke about the purpose of conducting ACPL, its impact in strengthening the bond within ASIRT Members that eventually drives collaboration and growth opportunities.

The stage was then taken over by the Evolve speaker for the evening, Ashwini Kukreja – a Marshall Goldsmith Business Coach, Author and Life Coach, who presented an interactive and engaging presentation on generating successful business leads and building contacts. Talking about concepts like Sales Funnel and Lead generation pyramids etc. The event ended with a networking dinner.