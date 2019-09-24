Asif Khan Elected as President of COMPASS

Asif Khan, the Director of Technocrat Infotech Pvt Ltd, has been elected as President of COMPASS (Computer Association of Eastern India).

Asif Khan has been associated with COMPASS since 1997 and has handled many positions in the past. Now, he has been elevated to the position of President of COMPASS, after taking into account his long association, in-depth experience and deep involvement in the critical affairs of COMPASS.

Talking on the occasion, Asif Khan said, “I express my heartfelt thanks to all the executive committee members of COMPASS for reposing faith in me and electing me as President of COMPASS. I assure all the members that I will work hard, give my best and strive to set new benchmarks for COMPASS. As the current IT Industry is facing many types of challenges, my main objective would be to try my best to give new dimensions to Eastern India IT business community by making COMPASS stronger, effective and innovative to resolve the issues of the members, partners and other associates. I assure that I will try to bring in changes that will benefit members and vendors.”

Asif Khan also advised all the members and vendors to come forward and share their views, issues, ideas and challenges without inhibitions to help resolve the issues face by the IT community effectively in a way that will place all in Win-Win situation