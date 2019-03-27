Asia sees fewer than 20 percent of innovation projects spring to life- Oracle

Fewer than 20 percent of innovation focused projects are coming to life, according to a new report from cloud company, Oracle, primarily caused by lack of focus and leadership, poor processes and an ongoing resistance to change. The survey of 1,850+ decision makers across the Asia Pacific region in the cloud solutions and software market also showed that despite a clear link between growth and innovation, most of the companies interviewed have little plan to be proactive in innovation over the next three years.

“While Asia has taken a lead globally in innovation, the research confirms the growing feeling that there is an impending innovation winter coming,” said Andrew Sutherland, Senior Vice President, Technology and Systems, Oracle APAC and EMEA. “In today’s highly competitive global economy, companies cannot afford to sit back. Those who do risk being outpaced with little hope of catching up. Instead they need to look at the barriers and actively seek to address them. With an effective and supportive culture, clear vision from leaders, the prioritization and funding of chosen projects and new approaches like co-innovating, activities in this area are more likely to see success. Being innovative isn’t just about ideas, it’s about execution.”

Key findings: