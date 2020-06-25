Arrow PC Introduces Dell’s Comprehensive Data Protection Solutions

Dell Titanium Partner, Arrow PC Network, a leading IT services integrator delivering world-class IT infrastructure services today announced a comprehensive solution for data protection in association with Dell Technologies. Dell EMC Data Protection Suite provides a comprehensive solution built to meet the needs of organizations of all types and sizes. Using technologies from replication to snapshot, backup and disaster recovery, Data Protection Suite delivers protection based on the value of the data and service levels that align to business objectives.

In an ever-increasing digitally connected world, malicious cyber-attacks are almost every day occurrences. Data protection has come to be a strategic must for all organizations that value their and their customers’ data. The recent news of Babylon Health data leak to Nintendo switch users being hacked only serves as a grim reminder of the business damage it can cause. Dell EMC Data Protection Suite assists organizations by giving them an upper hand in combating against such attacks and thereby benefiting Arrow PC’s customers.

“Data is the oil that runs today’s businesses. Cybersecurity experts are working towards keeping the data safe that their large enterprises and mid-sized organizations face every day. In reality, this is possible only with a solution that is comprehensive and robust. Addition of Dell EMC Data Protection Suite is another advantageous offering in our overall GTM strategy,” said Gurpreet Singh, Managing Director at Arrow PC Network.

An enterprise-grade data protection is needed not just for the data within the traditional perimeter of the organisation, but also for the multiple devices and access points outside the perimeter due to the rapid adoption of multi-cloud solutions. Data protection is needed across verticals such as government/PSUs, health & pharma, BFSI, telecom, retail sectors.