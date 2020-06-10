Arrow PC bets high on Dell Technologies Hybrid Cloud Solutions for Business Continuity during COVID-19 crisis situation

COVID-19 pandemic has allowed us to modernize and harness the power of technology. Stakeholders are using technology to cushion the impact of COVID-19. Dell Platinum Partner-Arrow PC Network, the next-gen (hybrid) SI & solution provider today announced how Hybrid Cloud solutions from Arrow PC can help in ensuring business continuity during the pandemic era.

“We see exacerbated use of hybrid cloud and hyper-converged platforms as people have realized the importance of cloud-based communication-enabled business processing. COVID-19 has acted as a catalyst towards enterprise cloud adoption both for business continuity and workforce enablement. CIOs are looking into automating their IT infrastructures to be more resilient to future disruptions and to help reduce costs,” said Gurpreet Singh, Managing Director at Arrow PC Network.

In an ever-changing IT landscape, organizations that are striving to modernize their infrastructure to compete in today’s digital age, are actively adopting HCI solutions. Cloud computing emerges as an essential technology with the need to access critical applications and infrastructure scalability. Hybrid cloud architectures are gaining momentum, ensuring organizations to have better security, data access, and visibility in the coming years. 42 percent of the enterprises in the country plan to shift the majority of their IT deployments to Hybrid Cloud. Indian IT professionals were almost unanimous in agreement (97 percent) that Hybrid Cloud represents the ideal IT operating model.

Cloud computing is playing its share in enabling much-needed virtualization to support citizens and organizations during this pandemic especially in verticals like Manufacturing, Retail, BFSI, Health & Pharma, Lifestyle, IT/ITES, and Telecom. Arrow PC Networks recommends the adoption of Dell EMC VxRail to fully optimize the hyper-converged appliance. The solution delivers a new standard in hyper-converged infrastructure transformation and provides the flexibility and agility required to meet current and future business needs without ripping and replacing current infrastructure components.