Arrow PC and Aruba Address Edge Security Challenges With Aruba ESP AI-Powered 6th Sense platform

Today’s digital world is no longer based on a traditional network. Edge is a new concept where users, devices, and data all come together. To protect and address the edge security challenge Arrow PC and Aruba Networks jointly announced a new solution – Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform). It is managed using Aruba Central, a cloud-native, microservices-based platform that provides the scalability and resiliency needed for mission-critical environments across the distributed edge. Aruba ESP also allows extensibility to third-party solutions.

According to IDC by 2025, 55 billion devices will be connected generating approximately 79.4ZB of data. With this huge volume of data expected to land at the Edge, today’s traditional network and the teams managing them, are struggling to keep up; visibility is taking a backseat as networks are bound by human capacity and experience.

“Enterprises successfully harness data by analyzing and acting on it in real-time, reveal valuable insights and deliver new services. It is critical for businesses to ensure that they have the right network foundation. In this era of data at the Edge, it’s clear that today’s network architecture needs to be AI-powered and predictive. This is where Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform) comes to fore. Aruba ESP is the industry’s first AI-powered 6th sense platform designed to unify, automate, and secure the Edge. To help enterprise, Aruba ESP combines AIOps, Zero Trust Security and a Unified Infrastructure, with financial and consumption flexibility. Arrow PC has leveraged Aruba’s Edge solution to deliver edge to cloud secure connectivity,” said Gurpreet Singh, Managing Director at Arrow PC Network Pvt Ltd.

Aruba ESP is designed from the ground up to deliver edge-to-cloud secure connectivity. It adapts to new threats by sharing information with other security platforms and dynamically adjusting policies to endpoints on the network. And by using ‘role-based access control’, centralized corporate policies will follow users and devices no matter how or where they connect.

Aruba ESP infrastructure can be implemented in both physical and virtual form. The central SaaS consumption model present in the Aruba ESP enables rapid deployment of solutions and provides unified management, AIOps, and security for wired, wireless, and SD-WAN operations across campus, branch, data center, and remote locations. The Aruba ESP focuses on 3 areas to build a network foundation.