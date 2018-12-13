Array’s Virtual Application Delivery Controller Available on Google Cloud Platform Marketplace

Array Networks Inc. announced the immediate availability of its vAPV virtual application delivery controller on the Google Cloud Marketplace. Running on Google Compute Engine, Array’s virtual ADC provides organizations deploying applications or services on Google Cloud the ability to enhance the availability, performance and security of these applications and services either in a pure public cloud environment or in conjunction with private datacenters. What’s more, the availability of the vAPV virtual application delivery controller on Google Cloud Platform enables new deployment models for customers seeking portability and utility pricing for applications and services.

Array’s vAPV is a full featured, all-in-one ADC product that offers a broad range of functions such as Layer 3 through 7 server load balancing, content routing, SSL offloading and bridging, caching and compression, multi-layer security, clustering and high availability, link load balancing and global server load balancing (GSLB). This functionality is critical as organizations increasingly move to private, public and hybrid cloud architectures. These enterprises need solutions that allow services and applications to scale to accommodate growing user bases. Array’s vAPV virtual load balancer intelligently load balances traffic loads across multiple virtual servers, allowing applications and services to scale up, scale down, or scale out on the fly.

“We are very pleased to join the Google Cloud Platform Marketplace and offer our application delivery solutions that are optimized for Google Cloud,” said Paul Andersen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Array Networks. “The ability to deploy on Google Cloud is an important step toward our vision of supporting our customers’ business-critical applications whenever and wherever they choose to deploy them.”