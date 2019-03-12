Array Networks to Invest $20mn in India

Array Networks Inc. announced that it is investing $20 million in India. The investment will be largely in setting up and running Array Center for Technology Innovation (ACTI) focused on product innovation and design center, as well as augmentation of highly skilled research and technical manpower. Array Networks aims to increase its manpower by 500% by the end of 2019. Fiscal 2018 saw a promising YoY growth of 40% in the India market. The major chunk of this impressive growth came from the government, BFSI, aviation, media and education verticals. With this investment Array Networks will ‘Design in India’ by developing innovative, cutting-edge technology solutions from India for all its global requirements.

On this occasion, Michael Zhao, President and CEO of Array Networks, said, “India is one of the fastest growing regions for Array Networks, and we are excited to see the growth momentum our India team has been able to achieve under the leadership of Shibu Paul. We are aiming to address larger and strategically important customers in the region and add to our skilled technical manpower to drive even more growth. The key to our continued success will remain in our ability to be nimble yet provide leading-edge technology solutions that truly benefit our customers.”

Array Networks envisages a progressive growth and ROI from its <technology research center> and expects to increase its high-skilled technical workforce for the lab by 5x. The lab will help Array Networks design custom-made solutions for global customers and enable the company to launch new products in shorter timelines. Apart from the ACTI, Array Networks also intends to set up an advanced repair center for customers in the region.

“With a strong recognition of current Indian market dynamics, Array Networks aims to focus the team’s expert knowledge on tapping into the right resources at the right time,” said Shibu Paul, Vice President of International Sales for Array Networks. “Our goal is to bring about a paradigm shift in terms of planning, approach and implementation of Array’s products and solutions in India and the extended region by making use of our state-of-the-art technology.”

Array is a Network Functions Platform company that combines the best attributes of dedicated hardware, virtualization and software-centric computing to create an environment that provides guaranteed performance for virtual networking and security functions.