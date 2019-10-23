Array Networks Launches Enterprise class Web Application Firewall

Array Networks Inc. has released an enterprise edition of web application firewall (WAF) that integrates with the company’s Network functions platform (AVX) for application delivery and load balancing. WAF + ADC solutions protect web applications from cyberattacks at the application level while enhancing high performance, fault tolerance, and scalability in application delivery.

According to Verizon’s annual Data Breach Investigation Report, web applications have consistently been identified as the single largest vector of attack responsible for all recorded data breaches. This trend has been consistently observed since the last 4 years. Additionally, IBM’s Cost of data breach report has observed a substantial rise the average cost of a breach to an organization. The report also highlights cost of data breaches are inversely proportional to mitigation measures applied by an organization.

To develop the latest enterprise edition WAF and integrate it with the Network functions platform, Array Networks worked with researchers from Positive Technologies, one of the largest cybersecurity research firms in Europe. The resulting solution provides continuous protection of applications with pinpoint detection and blocking of attacks including OWASP Top 10 and WASC attacks, while stopping DDoS on the application (L7) level, bots, and attacks on users and APIs. The solution combines a number of techniques based on machine learning algorithms for detecting anomalies and defending against currently unknown threats.

“Web applications constantly grow and evolve. At many major companies, web services can see three or four updates a week. Each of these changes is meant to improve the application, make it faster, or encourage user engagement. But as new code creeps in, so do bugs. The problem is that fixing vulnerabilities can take months-time that developers don’t have. Attackers automatically scan applications for vulnerabilities. So even a small window of opportunity is enough for them to disrupt application delivery or cause data loss,” says Shibu Paul, VP – International Sales, Array Networks. “We are confident that blocking web threats at the application delivery stage is now critical to an effective protection stance. A modern WAF solution, delivered in the ADC context, takes client security to new heights,” adds Paul.

Array Networks AVX solves the challenges of high availability, scalability and performance for enterprises, cloud service providers, telecommunications and government entities, thus assuring the user experience. This comprehensive application delivery optimization solution helps IT administrators enhance security, realize the potential of their network infrastructure investments while dramatically lowering overall costs.