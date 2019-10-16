Array Networks Fortifies Second Position in ADC Market in India: IDC Quarterly Report

Array Networks Inc. announced year over year market share and revenue growth in the Application Delivery Controller (ADC) vertical as per IDC market report for Q2 2019. Array has achieved an additional 6.7% of market share from its competitors to secure second position and stood at 20.7% in the Q2 2019 as compared to 14% in Q2 2018. The significant growth is predominantly attributed to the performance put forward by Array’s hyper-converged AVX series platform.

“Array maintains a strong presence in the Indian market with improved performance by effectively distributing traffic among multiple servers, optimizing resources by productively allocating traffic based on application types, and guaranteeing application and data-access coherence,” said Shibu Paul, Vice President – International Sales at Array Networks. “The team at Array is continuously working on innovating the existing products to keep up with the growing needs and creating new and improved products in ADC and security for the Indian market.”

The AVX Platform delivers stellar performance to help customers transform their businesses and IT. Customers accelerate their applications, gain agility for scenarios beyond functions such as next-gen firewalls, application delivery controllers, WAFs, IDS/IPS, DDoS and more, enabling them to drive innovation and propel their business forward.

In the coming quarters, the government’s push towards digitalization and investment in public infrastructure, and multiple smart city initiatives and continual investment in network infrastructure to improve customer experience will be the growth factors that would influence the market in India. Array strives to provide a robust set of application services with high availability, scalability, performance, and security to keep up with the growing next-gen networking demands.