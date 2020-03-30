Array Networks Emerges as the Leader in Indian ADC Market: IDC

Array Networks Inc. announced that it has secured first position in the application delivery controller (ADC) market in India for Q4 2019. Array gained a market share of 28.2 % in Q4 2019 from 22.6% during the same quarter last year, as per the India Application Delivery Controller Market Report: Q4 2019 by International Data Corporation (IDC) which was released this week.

“We are elated to see that enterprises are opting for Array’s solutions over popular international ADC vendors. Customers recognize the added edge we provide through our compatible products and solutions which can easily be merged with the client’s existing infrastructure and software. We have been successful in carving out a niche with a varied portfolio of clients and we aim to strive tirelessly to solve performance and complexity challenges for businesses moving toward virtualized networking, security and application delivery,” said Shibu Paul, Vice President – International Sales at Array Networks.

This significant growth predominantly comes from Array’s latest wins and businesses secured in the government, banking and large enterprise sector. Array is currently working on state-driven programs including Smart Cities projects and aims to create new and improved products in ADC and security for the Indian market. Array’s ADCs are engineered to boost application performance in modern data center, cloud and virtual environments and ensures quick ROI for service providers, enterprise and public sector organizations.

According to the IDC report, Indian ADC market stands at $11.3 million in Q4 2019. Increasing efforts from enterprises to enhance business agility and mobility, involving application delivery network solutions, are anticipated to fuel the demand for ADN. Rising investment in Digitalization is defining the next wave of ADC. The end-users of ADC such as BFSI, healthcare, and IT are increasing rapidly in India. High Adoption of AI, IoT, and Software-Defined Technologies along with growth in internet traffic are compelling ADC providers to continuously innovate and make strategic mergers and acquisitions to gain competitive advantages over other players.